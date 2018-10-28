Final WWE Evolution Betting Odds: Big Favorite In Main Event

The first-ever all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view is about to get underway. As has been the case all year, the smart money never came in for the show, so most of the odds are fairly close. Thanks to Bet Wrestling for sending the following:
Both Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch continue to be favored in their respective defenses of the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championship. Kairi Sane is also favored as a champion to successfully defend her NXT Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler.
The finals of the second annual Mae Young Classic will feature Toni Storm favored over Io Shirai. The Hall of Famers, Trish and Lita are convincing favorites as they return as a tag team to face Alicia Fox and Mickie James. In a six-woman tag team match, the trio of Bayley, Sasha Banks and Natalya are projected to procure victory battling The Riott Squad.
Ember Moon is the most favored of all the potential winners of the Historic Women's Battle Royal, with Asuka not being too far away, relatively speaking.
All odds below are under "end of broadcast grading" to account for matches that have been restarted after an initial decision.
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Ronda Rousey (c) -900 vs Nikki Bella +500
WWE Smackdown Women's Championship – Last Woman Standing
Becky Lynch (c) -275 vs Charlotte Flair +195
NXT Women's Championship
Kairi Sane (c) -365 vs Shayna Baszler +255
2018 Mae Young Tournament Finals
Io Shirai +220 vs Toni Storm -300
Trish Stratus & Lita -410 vs Alicia Fox & Mickie James +290
Sasha Banks, Bayley & Natalya -260 vs The Riott Squad +180
Women's Battle Royal
Ember Moon +180
Asuka +320
Nia Jax +500
Naomi +550
Carmella +800
Tamina +1100
Michelle McCool +2000
Zelina Vega +2500
Alicia Fox +3000
Lana +3000
Sonya Deville +3500
Torrie Wilson +3500
Dana Brooke +4500
Ivory +5000
Alundra Blayze +5500
Molly Holly +5500
Peyton Royce +7500
Mandy Rose +7500
Kelly Kelly +7500
Billie Kay +7500
Maria Kanellis +8500