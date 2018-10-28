Final WWE Evolution Betting Odds: Big Favorite In Main Event

The first-ever all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view is about to get underway. As has been the case all year, the smart money never came in for the show, so most of the odds are fairly close. Thanks to Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

Both Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch continue to be favored in their respective defenses of the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championship. Kairi Sane is also favored as a champion to successfully defend her NXT Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler.

The finals of the second annual Mae Young Classic will feature Toni Storm favored over Io Shirai. The Hall of Famers, Trish and Lita are convincing favorites as they return as a tag team to face Alicia Fox and Mickie James. In a six-woman tag team match, the trio of Bayley, Sasha Banks and Natalya are projected to procure victory battling The Riott Squad.

Ember Moon is the most favored of all the potential winners of the Historic Women's Battle Royal, with Asuka not being too far away, relatively speaking.

All odds below are under "end of broadcast grading" to account for matches that have been restarted after an initial decision.

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey (c) -900 vs Nikki Bella +500

WWE Smackdown Women's Championship – Last Woman Standing

Becky Lynch (c) -275 vs Charlotte Flair +195

NXT Women's Championship

Kairi Sane (c) -365 vs Shayna Baszler +255

2018 Mae Young Tournament Finals

Io Shirai +220 vs Toni Storm -300

Trish Stratus & Lita -410 vs Alicia Fox & Mickie James +290

Sasha Banks, Bayley & Natalya -260 vs The Riott Squad +180

Women's Battle Royal

Ember Moon +180

Asuka +320

Nia Jax +500

Naomi +550

Carmella +800

Tamina +1100

Michelle McCool +2000

Zelina Vega +2500

Alicia Fox +3000

Lana +3000

Sonya Deville +3500

Torrie Wilson +3500

Dana Brooke +4500

Ivory +5000

Alundra Blayze +5500

Molly Holly +5500

Peyton Royce +7500

Mandy Rose +7500

Kelly Kelly +7500

Billie Kay +7500

Maria Kanellis +8500