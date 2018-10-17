Former Impact Champion At WWE NXT TV Tapings (Photo)

Former Impact Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green (Lauren Van Ness) is in attendance for tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University.

We noted before how there were rumors of Green signing with WWE and reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando a few weeks back. Her signing has not been confirmed as of this writing but we do know she was recently at the Performance Center training.

See Also Chelsea Green On How Relationship With Zack Ryder Makes Her Want To Be With WWE Even More

Green has been in a relationship with WWE's Zack Ryder and is close with a lot of the other WWE developmental talents. Below is a new photo of Green with MJ Jenkins, Kacy Catanzaro and Deonna Purrazzo at tonight's tapings: