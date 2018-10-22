Former TNA Star On The Rock's New Show, Chris Jericho TV Special Premiering, Live Robbie E. Podcast

- Former TNA star Robbie E. is one of the contestants on The Rock's new competition show, The Titan Games, which was promoted during last night's Sunday Night Football. The series is set to debut January 2nd at 8/7 pm CT on NBC. In case you missed the trailer, you can watch it in the video above.

- Speaking of Robbie E., he will he have a live edition of his Why It Ended podcast on November 18th a few hours before the Survivor Series at Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Baltimore, Maryland. The event will feature James Ellsworth and Francine. Tickets for the event are available now through Jimmy's Seafood at this link.

- The one-hour Chris Jericho: Hunting Monsters special premieres on Tuesday on the Travel Channel. Below is a synopsis for the show:

Chris Jericho wades deep into the Louisiana bayou to learn the truth behind the legends of terrifying swamp monsters. Along the way he encounters compelling proof from eyewitnesses, voodoo curses and a startling revelation from beyond the grave.

Jericho posted a clip from the show on his Instagram, which you can check out below: