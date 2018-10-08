Chuck Liddell On Conor McGregor - Khabib Incident, McGregor Teammate Lashes Out At Former UFC Champ

- Dillon Danis, the fighter at the center of Khabib Nurmagomedov's rage this past Saturday night after UFC 229, has responded to former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos. Danis, a current member of the Bellator MMA roster, was the person Nurmagomedov jumped off the Octagon to attack after the two were involved in a shouting match.

Nurmagomedov forced Conor McGregor to tap in the fourth round inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Moments after standing over a beaten McGregor, the UFC lightweight champion stunned everyone when he scaled the cage wall and flew into a rage. Danis attempted to fight back and even tried to get himself back into the Octagon after McGregor was being attacked by Nurmagomedov's teammates.

Dos Anjos, watching like everyone else, posted on social media "This guy Dillan Dennis he is nobody, he just (expletive) Conor's balls and hide behind him, that's his job. He never going to make it, be on Conor's corner is his career highlight."

After seeing the message, Danis responded, saying "let's fight then (expletive) commissions let's meet up and fight you (expletive) little (expletive) you give every fight you no heart rat."

- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell was impressed by the performances of both lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at UFC 229 this past weekend. Liddell, though, like most, was unimpressed by what happened after the contest.

Nurmagomedov attempted to fight numerous members of McGregor's fight team, and teammates of the UFC champion tried to attack McGregor after the fight inside the Octagon. Liddell, who returns after years away from the sport to face Tito Ortiz later this year, commented on social media about the incident, writing:

Incredible performance by both fighters @thenotoriousmma and @khabib_nurmagomedov But to end it like they did was a huge embarrassment to the sport. We (fighters)are sportsmen and champions and we should hold ourselves to a higher standard. We owe it to our fans and the sport itself. I don't know when things started turning into some kind of s--t show?!!! Unfortunately, when you allow more and more B.S. during weigh ins and outside of fights; You only slap fighters on the wrist for acting like barbarians and then offer them bigger contracts and reward them for this behavior. There is no penalty for their actions and it condones this type of behavior and consequently our sport loses its sacred respect.