Former UFC Champion Signs With New Promotion, Nate Diaz Message, Daniel Cormier Battling Injury

- Former UFC and Bellator MMA lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has signed a new deal with ONE Championship, joining the Asian-based promotion following a lengthy run in the UFC. Alvarez lost the title to Conor McGregor, but holds career wins over former UFC champions Anthony Pettis and Rafael dos Anjos.

"I am thrilled to announce that multiple-time world champion Eddie Alvarez will be joining ONE Championship on a multiple-bout contract," ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said. "Eddie is one of the world's best martial artists in the world, and is no doubt a tremendous addition to the ONE roster. The ONE Championship roster is incredibly deep with talents such as Shinya Aoki, Eduard Folayang, and Amir Khan, among others. I am excited to have Eddie in that mix and to see some amazing matchups and performances. This is no doubt one of the biggest athlete signings in the history of ONE Championship."

Alvarez won the UFC title in 2016 with a first round TKO over dos Anjos, and also claimed the Bellator title in 2013 when he scored a split decision vs. Michael Chandler and in 2009 with a submission vs. Toby Imada.

- UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Corimer isn't 100 percent healthy, but he believes he is good enough to go for a bout with Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 next month. Cormier, in an interview on The MMA Hour, stated he is dealing with a hand injury.

"It's good enough to fight," Cormier said. "It's not 100 percent, I'm going to be honest. My fist is closing but not all the way. It feels like now I have a badly jammed finger."

Cormier was looking to sit out the remainder of 2018 after capturing the heavyweight title with a victory vs. Stipe Miocic in hopes of landing a fight in 2019 vs. a returning Brock Lesnar. UFC officials are expected to strip him of the light heavyweight title before Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson meet at the end of the year.

"I always wanted to compete, but I was hurt and kinda set my sights on just waiting for Brock," Cormier said. "The UFC called me and asked me....'Can you fight in a few weeks?' I was like 'Honestly, I'm not ready to fight, but I could see where I stand.'"

- Nate Diaz issued a statement in regards to Dustin Poirier discussing his injured hip that forced him out of a bout with Diaz at UFC 230 next month. The fight has been called off and it is unknown if it will be rescheduled at this time.