Former UFC Title Contender Booked, Ben Askren Challenges GSP, Saturday's UFC Fight Night Card

- The UFC returns this Saturday night with UFC Fight Night 138 on FOX Sports 1 featuring Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith. The light heavyweight contest will take place from Canada along with Artem Lobov vs. Michael Johnson and several other bouts.

Below is the fight card for the event:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

Featherweight: Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov

Light Heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins

Bantamweight: Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jonathan Martinez

Light Heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman

Welterweight: Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Nordine Taleb vs. Sean Strickland

Lightweight: Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Chris Fishgold

Female Bantamweight: Sarah Moraes vs. Talita Bernardo

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Don Madge vs. Te'Jovan Edwards

Heavyweight: Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm

Lightweight: Stevie Ray vs. Jessin Ayari

- Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem will return later this year when he meets Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night 141: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. The card features Curtis Blaydes vs. Francis Ngannou in a rematch.

Overeem (43-17) has dropped his last two fights, including a knockout loss to Blaydes earlier this year. His last win was over former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum in the summer of 2017 via majority decision. Pavlovich (12-0) will be making his Octagon debut after holding the Fight Nights Global heavyweight belt. Of his 12 wins, nine have ended via finish.

The card takes place November 25 and will mark the debut of the UFC in Beijing after previously holding an event in Mainland China last year with Michael Bisping vs. Kelvin Gastelum.

- Ben Askren isn't planning on taking on gatekeepers when he makes his Octagon debut likely in 2019. Instead, the unbeaten former Bellator champion has issued challenges to the best of the best, including an attempt to rekindle his "rivalry" with Georges St-Pierre.