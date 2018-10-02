Former WWE Stars And A New Double Main Event Advertised For The SmackDown 1000 Episode

The Capital One Arena in Washington, DC is advertising The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long for the big SmackDown 1000 episode on October 16.

The arena is also advertising two new matches as the double main event - Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Samoa Joe plus Asuka, Naomi and Charlotte Flair vs. The IIconics and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

PWInsider is reporting that Rey Mysterio is set to return to the company under his new two-year deal at SmackDown 1000.

As noted, the Evolution reunion with Batista, Triple H, Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has also been confirmed for the 1,000th SmackDown episode. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is also expected to appear.

The arena is no longer advertising Orton vs. Jeff Hardy, Bryan vs. Miz or Joe vs. Styles.