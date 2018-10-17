Former WWE Stars In ROH Tournament, NJPW Stars Announced For Global Wars, Jay White - Bullet Club

- Above is a look back at Jay White's history with Bullet Club. After initially turning down an offer from Kenny Omega, White then turned on CHAOS to join up with the OG faction of Bullet Club at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling, earlier this month.

- ROH Survival of the Fittest will take place in Columbus, Ohio on November 4, featuring a tournament with the winner earning a future ROH World Championship match. ROH has announced some new participants including former WWE Stars, PJ Black (fka Justin Gabriel) and Colin Delaney, along with Adam Page and Beer City Bruiser. Previously announced for the tournament: Flip Gordon, Jonathan Gresham, Marty Scurll, Andrew Everett, and Tracey Williams. The event will stream on ROH HonorClub beginning at 7pm ET.

PJ Black (@darewolf333) makes his #ROH debut and could end the night with a World Title opportunity!



Sun Nov 4 - Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub at 7 ET!

Tix: https://t.co/rY5XR89Dvx

Info: https://t.co/bsL9AlsamD pic.twitter.com/yf00skdegk — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 15, 2018

Colin Delaney (@ExtremelyCute) may have a championship-level twitter handle, but can he become #ROH World Champion? He can earn his shot at #ROHSOTF!



Sun Nov 4 - Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub at 7 ET!

Tix: https://t.co/rY5XR89Dvx

Info: https://t.co/JO0vlRZu8a pic.twitter.com/abQylXEyS8 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 15, 2018

- ROH will team up with NJPW for the upcoming Global Wars tour in the following cities: Lewiston, Maine (11/7), Lowell, Massachusetts (11/8), Buffalo, New York (11/9), and Toronto, Ontario (11/11). Ring of Honor has already announced Juice Robinson, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito will all be on the tour.

.@seiyasanada returns to North America for #GlobalWars!

W Nov 7 - Lewiston, ME

Th Nov 8 - Lowell, MA

F Nov 9 - Buffalo, NY

S Nov 11 - Toronto, ON



Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub!

Info: https://t.co/xcnJ6d9o50 pic.twitter.com/Ul6IkNrnps — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 17, 2018