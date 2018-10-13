Wrestling Inc.

Former WWE Women's Champion Rules Out Appearance At Evolution

By Daniel Pena | October 13, 2018

Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz has ruled out appearing at WWE's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event, Evolution.

After a fan said on Twitter that it would be cool seeing her at the show, Jazz replied, "Not happening!! Sorry."


The fan's tweet was in response to Jazz saying a few minutes earlier that she would like to face Sasha Banks.


Jazz still wrestles these days as she is the current NWA Women's Champion. The former WWE star has a big match coming up as she is set to defend the title against Penelope Ford at the National Wrestling Alliance's 70th-anniversary show on October 21 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jazz doesn't rule out returning to WWE one day, but her focus is on the title.


To hype the bout, the NWA released this video of Jazz talking about what it means to hold the NWA Women's Championship (which she's held since September 16, 2016). There's also footage of Jazz working as a prison officer.

Trish Stratus, who Jazz beat twice for the WWE Women's Championship, said recently that she considers her a Hall of Fame level wrestler.


Jazz thanked Trish for the great memories and storylines they made together.


