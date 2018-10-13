Gail Kim Comments On WWE Crown Jewel, Rey Mysterio Dream Opponents, Extreme SmackDown Moments

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring SmackDown's most extreme moments. The video included: Big Show launching Mankind off the stage and into a grave, The Shield triple powerbombing Undertaker through a table, Eddie Guerrero jumping off the top of a steel cage, and Brock Lesnar / Big Show breaking the ring via a superplex.

- WWE took a look at five dream matches for the returning Rey Mysterio, who will be appearing on this week's SmackDown 1000 to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup qualifier. As noted, Mysterio signed a two-year deal with WWE. The five matches on the list were against: AJ Styles, Andrade "Cien" Almas, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, and Finn Balor.

- TNA Hall of Famer and former WWE Women's Champion, Gail Kim, gave her thoughts on WWE running Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2. Despite recent events in the country and pressure from Senators, the event is still reportedly a go. On Twitter, Kim wrote, "Do the right thing WWE, you have enough money."

