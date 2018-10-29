HHH Congratulates Toni Storm (Photo), Kairi Sane Confronts Shayna Baszler (Video), Fans On Evolution

- As noted, Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane to become the new WWE NXT Women's Champion at Evolution on Sunday. WWE posted this video of Sane trying to interrupt Cathy Kelley's post-match interview with Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Sane lost the match after interference from Baszler's MMA Horsewomen partners.

- As seen below, WWE issued a Twitter poll after Evolution went off the air and with 31,208 votes as of this writing, 73% voted for the Last Woman Standing match between Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch as their favorite match of the night. 16% voted for Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey while 6% voted for the 20-Woman Battle Royal and 6% voted for WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus & Lita defeating Mickie James & Alicia Fox.

Which was your favorite match at #WWEEvolution? — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018

- Triple H took to Twitter and tweeted the following congratulatory message to Toni Storm on her win over Io Shirai in the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. As noted, Storm indicated after the show that she now has her eyes on the WWE NXT UK Women's Title, currently held by Rhea Ripley.