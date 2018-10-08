How Old Is The Miz Today?, Sue Bird Receives Custom WWE Title (Photo), Infamous WWE Injury Hoaxes

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring infamous injury hoaxes.
- The Miz turns 38 years old today while former WWE star Paul Burchill turns 39.
- Sue Bird of the WNBA's Seattle Storm has received the custom WWE Title belt for the Storm's recent championship win. She had this Twitter exchange with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon today:
I'm often asked which accomplishment I'm most proud of....— Sue Bird (@S10Bird) October 8, 2018
Huge thank you to @TripleH & @WWE #SpeakWWE OOOOOOOYEEEAAHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/YdIXUCgSX6
You look like a natural!! With all you've accomplished that's a bold statement! #WellDeserved https://t.co/WtkRHoZ9QI— Triple H (@TripleH) October 8, 2018
AWESOME PIC!!!!! :)))) Congratulations @S10Bird and the @seattlestorm!!! #SheIs https://t.co/LYY5NxOpb2— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 8, 2018