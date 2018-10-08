Wrestling Inc.

How Old Is The Miz Today?, Sue Bird Receives Custom WWE Title (Photo), Infamous WWE Injury Hoaxes

By Marc Middleton | October 08, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring infamous injury hoaxes.

- The Miz turns 38 years old today while former WWE star Paul Burchill turns 39.

See Also
The Miz Explains Why He Chose Adult Store Parking Lot For His "First Date" With Maryse

- Sue Bird of the WNBA's Seattle Storm has received the custom WWE Title belt for the Storm's recent championship win. She had this Twitter exchange with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon today:




Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Super Show-Down Results

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Results

NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling Results

Most Popular

Back To Top