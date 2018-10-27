Hulk Hogan Admits To Holding Down Younger Talent During His Career

As earlier reported, Hulk Hogan recently gave an interview to the Orlando Sentinel, where he spoke about possibly traveling to Saudi Arabia for the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view, and said that bigger things were in store for the former world champion. Hogan was recently reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame, and reports suggest that the New World Order could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame soon.

During the same interview with Sentinel, Hogan was asked about the rumors of him holding down the younger talent when he was at the helm. The Hulkster said that the rumors were indeed true, and admitted that he stayed at the top for as long as he did because of those actions.

"Once I got in the spot, to keep the spot, that's where the politics came in", Hogan revealed. "Everybody goes, `Well, Hulk Hogan was a politician.' Well, thank God I was. That's why I made more money than anybody, that's why I kept the belt longer, that's why instead of a five or six or ten year run like The Rock or Stone Cold or different wrestlers, I had a 35 year run on top."