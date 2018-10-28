Hulk Hogan Reveals How He Rubbed Kevin Nash And Scott Hall The Wrong Way When They Joined WCW

The nWo reunited in Orlando, Florida last night for the 2 Sweet nWo Reunion. Hulk Hogan recently joined Bill Apter and Josh Shernoff on The Apter Chat to discuss the show. The original nWo - Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall - have not previously gotten together to talk about the group, and Hogan discussed how the idea for the event happened.

"Scott and Kevin we're hanging out and we just started talking," said Hogan. "We said 'man, we've never been in the hair salon like girls getting in arguments,' we never sat around in a circle and aired our grievances out. I said 'well I know you guys didn't like me when I first got in the nWo, that was quite apparent,' but we got to be friends but we've never really aired our shorts out in front of everybody."

In one of the more talked about moments in wrestling history, Hogan was immediately struck by Nash and Hall when they debuted on WCW Monday Nitro. He was so enamored with their debut that he actually made t-shirts with his name included and pitched the idea of joining the nWo.

"When those two showed up and I heard the Wolfpack gimmick, I went and made some shirts and ran back the next week," Hogan said. "I said 'hey guys, look what I made!' It was 'Hollywood's Wolfpack' and they were so territorial that it rubbed them wrong.

"But that was a rough start and that was how we started. And then it took us a while to get to know each other. I told them, I said, 'you guys didn't like me at all when you first met me.' So I would love to chew the fat in the Q&A and let the real vibes come out, you know."

One of the many talked about topics regarding WCW was Hogan's creative control clause in his contract. While Hogan admitted that he did have creative control, he said that he rarely used it. When he was asked about who he would've wanted to hand pick for the nWo, he stated why he didn't use his control and the only picks he would've made, if possible.

"I didn't have control," said Hogan. "I really didn't. I was deaf, dumb and blind, and I really didn't know what I was doing half of the time. I really didn't know what was going on because I was working every other week or I'd work two weeks in a row and then the third week I'd be off, as per the contract I had. So I wasn't in for every TV [broadcast], so I wasn't running amok with the three original members until we got 30 members, which I don't know how many ended up with.

"The only thing that would really be earth shaking is if you pick somebody off like a Shawn Michaels or somebody from the WWE. Pick Stone Cold [Steve Austin] off, that would've really been earth shattering at the time."

For more of Apter and Shernoff's interview with Hogan on The Apter Chat, you can listen to the player below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Apter Chat with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.