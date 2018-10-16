Identity Of The Conquistador On RAW, Punishment Martinez - WWE Update, Rapper Raps SmackDown Tribute

- WWE released this video of rapper Bodie dropping more than 80 WWE references in a new tribute to WWE SmackDown and tonight's 1,000th episode.

- The indie wrestler who played The Conquistador on last night's RAW in Philadelphia was Bill Bain. He lost to The Authors of Pain in a Handicap Match, which was supposed to be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle under the mask. One of the security guards that The Bella Twins sent to face off with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was Icarus of CHIKARA fame.

See Also DDP On Which Current NXT Star Could Be Compared To Shawn Michaels

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is back working with talents at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, as seen in the photo below. The photo includes former ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez, confirming his recent WWE signing.