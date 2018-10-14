Impact Bound For Glory Live Coverage: Austin Aries Vs. Johnny Impact, Blanchard Vs. Valkyrie

Welcome to the Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Coverage will begin at 8pm ET!
Impact World Championship
Austin Aries (c) vs. Johnny Impact
Impact Knockouts Championship
Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
Concrete Jungle Deathmatch
LAX (Satana, Ortiz, and Konnan) vs. The OGz (Hernandez, Homicide, and King)
oVe Rules Match
Dave Crist, Jake Crist, and Sami Callihan vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Brian Cage
Eddie Edwards vs. Moose
Matt Sydal and Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack
Eli Drake vs. TBA
Allie enters Su Yung's Undead Realm
