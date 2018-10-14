Impact Bound For Glory Live Coverage: Austin Aries Vs. Johnny Impact, Blanchard Vs. Valkyrie

Welcome to the Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Coverage will begin at 8pm ET!

All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below. Please help spread word of tonight's coverage by using the various SHARE buttons on the page to let others know where to join in. Hit the REFRESH button on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

Impact World Championship

Austin Aries (c) vs. Johnny Impact

Impact Knockouts Championship

Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Concrete Jungle Deathmatch

LAX (Satana, Ortiz, and Konnan) vs. The OGz (Hernandez, Homicide, and King)

oVe Rules Match

Dave Crist, Jake Crist, and Sami Callihan vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Brian Cage

Eddie Edwards vs. Moose

Matt Sydal and Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

Eli Drake vs. TBA

Allie enters Su Yung's Undead Realm



Coverage beginning soon...