Impact Bound For Glory Live Coverage: Austin Aries Vs. Johnny Impact, Blanchard Vs. Valkyrie

By Joshua Gagnon | October 14, 2018

Welcome to the Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Coverage will begin at 8pm ET!

Impact World Championship
Austin Aries (c) vs. Johnny Impact

Impact Knockouts Championship
Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Concrete Jungle Deathmatch
LAX (Satana, Ortiz, and Konnan) vs. The OGz (Hernandez, Homicide, and King)

oVe Rules Match
Dave Crist, Jake Crist, and Sami Callihan vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Brian Cage

Eddie Edwards vs. Moose

Matt Sydal and Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

Eli Drake vs. TBA

Coverage beginning soon...

