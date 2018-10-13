Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Final Card For Tomorrow's PPV, Live Coverage Reminder

Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory will take place on Sunday (10/14) from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Remember to join us at 8:00pm ET for live coverage!

Headlining the card will be Austin Aries defending the Impact World Championship against Johnny Impact. Also, Tessa Blanchard will take on Taya Valkyrie in a Impact Knockouts Championship match. Below is the full card for tomorrow's show.

Impact World Championship

Austin Aries (c) vs. Johnny Impact

Impact Knockouts Championship

Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Concrete Jungle Deathmatch

LAX (Satana, Ortiz, and Konnan) vs. The OGz (Hernandez, Homicide, and King)

oVe Rules Match

Dave Crist, Jake Crist, and Sami Callihan vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Brian Cage

Eddie Edwards vs. Moose

Matt Sydal and Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

Eli Drake vs. TBA

Allie enters Su Yung's Undead Realm

You can watch the PPV live on Fite.tv for $39.99.