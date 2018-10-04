Impact Wrestling Live Coverage: Austin Aries, Su Yung Vs. Kiera Hogan, Scarlett Bordeaux

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tap for tonight's show.

THIS THURSDAY - With us entering the home stretch with Bound For Glory less than two weeks away things are really heating up! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/ppCHU9kxL7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2018

- We look back to last week's match between Tessa Blanchard and Faby Apache. Taya Valkyrie challenged Blanchard to a title match at Bound for Glory. We also see what went down between oVe and Brian Cage, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr. Plus, more hype for Impact World Champion Austin Aries taking on Johnny Impact at the upcoming PPV.

Rich Swann vs. Matt Sydal

Sydal looks for a handshake before things get started, Swann isn't so sure about this, but ends up doing so. Sydal points to Swann's "third eye" and gets shoved away. Sydal out to the floor, Swann with a dive off the apron to take out Sydal. Swann slams his head on the apron, Sydal heads into the ring. Back in the ring, Swann with a sloppy snap mare, but follows up with a kick to the head.

Swann advances and finds a boot to the face, he crumples out to the floor. Sydal with a big chop, Swann returns fight with some punches, and Sydal climbs under the ring. Swann processes the move, looks under the apron and gets pops in the face. Sydal points to his "third eye" as the Ref Riley asks him what happened. Back in the ring, Swann thrown in to the corner, Sydal charges, boot to the face, Sylal plants Swann to the mat. Sydal is really trying to enlighten Swann, but ends up getting popped in the face, kicked in the midsection, hurricanrana, boot to the head, cover, two-count.

Swan with a handspring cutter, pin, two-count. Crowd sort of into this match. Swann heads to the top rope, but is too slow as Sydal crotches him on top. Sydal heads up, gets pushed off, standing hurricanran, but Swann lands on his feet! Sydal with a kick to the face, sits Sydal up top, hurricanrana attempt and he counters with a powerbomb! Cover, 1-2-no! Swann recovers, drops Sydal, moves up to the top rope really slowly. A fan (?) shows up and ends up powerbombing Swann down to the mat. Oh, it's Ethan Page. Sydal ends up stealing the victory.

Winner: Matt Sydal via Pinfall

- Scary cam, Dave Crist is all freaked out that Fenix and Pentagon Jr. have magical powers from their previous attack on the oVe member. Sami Callihan and Jake try to calm him down as Dave yells like a wacko. Callihan says in Fenix/Pentagon's home territory they plan on calling the duo out.

- Backstage, Eddie Edwards thinks his wife is calling him, but it's actually Moose. Moose tells Edwards to meet him someplace and Edwards heads off.

- Scarlett Bordeaux heads to commentary and Don Callis loses his mind to help her up to the table. He ends up sitting her in Josh's chair! She says this is what makes Callis a 10 and Josh a 5. Callis spills his water. Scarlett says she's out here to do some scouting.

- Eli Drake heads to the ring and gets on the mic. Drake says it's open challenge season and is looking for one of the "tecnicos" to come out and get destroyed. Drake throwing in some Spanish throughout his promo, says other luchadors can't "lucha like I lucha." Out comes La Parka! He cuts a quick promo in Spanish against Drake and the two get ready for a match.

Eli Drake vs. La Parka

Parka gets right after Drake and gets him in the corner. Josh talking with Scarlett on commentary about how she got Fallah Bahh and championship title match and how close he came to winning. Big chops by Parka. Scarlett seems to dig Drake as he goes out for a chair to take out Parka. Drake gets dropped, Parka grabs the chair, but Drake bails out to the floor. Don flirting with Scarlett, trying to get rid of Josh on commentary. Drake ends up just walking to the back and gets counted out.

Winner: La Parka via Count-Out

- Backstage, LAX is hanging out and the OGz suddenly show up. Konnan tries to keep the peace for a moment. OGz take the titles and the flag, Konnan tries to talk some sense into King, King ends up taking the the tequila that's on the table. King spits it on Konnan, Homicide and Hernandez spill the drink on their titles and continue taunting the group. Konnan doesn't allow Ortiz and Santana go after the OGz as they head out.

- Backstage, Matt Sydal hypes up Ethan Page. Page tells Swann he had a chance to follow the enlightened Sydal, but he'll be the one to do it instead. Sydal says Page and him are a tag team. Sydal tells Swann to bring any partner he wants at Bound for Glory.

Murder Clown (with Katarina) vs. Joe Hendry (Grado)

Joe Hendry ends up showing off his latest song about Murder Clown where he played both the parts of Murder Clown and Katarina. Hendry is dressed up in a clown mask as he charges the screen with a saw. Clown gets after Hendry right off the bat, drops him in the middle of the ring, puts him in the tree of woe and hits the slowest low dropkick in the history of low dropkicks. Clown with a kick to the face, body slam, running splash misses. Hendry with a fall away slam. Clown recovers, heads up to the top rope, hits a big splash, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Murder Clown via Pinfall

- Post-match, Clown puts Hendry on a table in the ring, climbs back to the top, hits another splash through the table.

- Random location in Mexico City, Eddie Edwards walks into a building to find Moose and Alisha Edwards. She yells, but Moose tells him to drop the weapon and have a seat on the other side of a very long table. Close-up views of both Moose and Edwards (super intense!). Edwards wants Moose to let Alisha go, but Moose passes on that. Edwards tries to talk some sense into Moose about teaming up with Killer Kross and Austin Aries. He says they aren't his friends, but Moose doesn't like that. He reminds Edwards about when he was going through some stuff with Sami and Tommy, who was there for him? Edwards says Moose should just beat him up and let Alisha go. Alisha ends up throwing water in Moose's face and Edwards strikes, allowing her to get to the other side of the room and yell "Eddie!" over and over. Killer Kross shows up and tries to choke him out, Edwards digs his eyes, Alisha throws him his kendo stick, he wacks both guys and bails. Edwards and Alisha run out of the building, Edwards stops (?!) and calls Johnny Impact to let him know Austin Aries is currently by himself and Impact should get him. Impact agrees and heads off.

What an incredibly tense face off between @TheEddieEdwards and @TheMooseNation. These two are going to destroy each other at Bound For Glory. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/WusQMLZVHi — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 5, 2018

- Backstage, Impact is searching the building for Aries. He doesn't have much luck at first, asking multiple people where Aries is at. He thinks McKenzie is interviewing Aries and interrupts what they're done. It's just some random person, Impact welcomes McKenzie back and heads off to look for some more.

.@TheRealMorrison's hunt for Austin Aries may have uncovered an even stranger mystery. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/D74a223Ipe — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 5, 2018

- Impact heads down to the ring. He just decides to call out Aries, who finally decides to come out. Aries out to the stage with a sling around his arm. The champ takes a mic a cautiously gets in the ring. Aries says he's suffered some injuries as a result of Impact smacking him in the head with his own title. Aries say he's concussion, has nerve damage in his arm, he twisted his ankle...and has a bad back. Impact says not to worry, he wants to get Aries at Bound for Glory. Impact says he's not about finding "goons" to help them out, Impact says the title should be about Aries vs. Impact. Impact then wonders if Aries will come out at Bound for Glory by himself just like he did tonight.

"Who are you this week? You Johnny Nitro? You Johnny Mundo?...You're going to be on Survivor - are you Johnny Survivor?"

@AustinAries unleashes a FEROCIOUS attack on @TheRealMorrison's chances at Bound For Glory. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/NBTg0jMtUg — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 5, 2018

Aries says Impact has his word Killer Kross and Moose won't come out to the ring during that match because he doesn't need anyone to beat him. Aries cracks a joke about Impact having a whole lot of names, "You have been putting a lot of eggs into 15 Easter baskets, and you haven't filled one of them yet." Aries says he's the mastermind of pro wrestling while Impact just a jack of all trades, but not a master of anything. Impact is getting a little heated and asks if he's tone. Aries says's he's not! Aries says Impact "looks" like he should be the champion, but he's a really good "pretend pro wrestler." Aries then lays out what's going to happen at the PPV, Impact is going to have all the flash, but no substance, and Aries is going to retain that title.