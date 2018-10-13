Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm Reveals The Darkest Period During His Time With The Company

With Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory PPV taking place this Sunday, Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm spoke with Dave Penzer on Sitting Ringside. They sent us these highlights:

What's the biggest thing you've learned when you purchased TNA and started to run the wrestling business?

"That producing content is very different than just broadcasting it. It was an eye opener as to how complicated the process is in getting the product done, the number of moving pieces, the complexity of the moving pieces, the personalities involved, the management of those personalities to come to a successful outcome. There's been a lot about the industry that we were, perhaps, naïve in thinking it would be as straightforward as we thought it might be. We learned all kinds of lessons, I don't know where to start."

Was there a certain point that you realized, where you made a phone call, and said, "guys, this is going to be harder than we bargained for?"

"I would say that when we got into August and September of 2017, I think that was probably coming into our darkest period and we had to make some hard decisions on whether we could or should carry on."

Nordholm also discussed Anthem buying TNA, his recent meeting with WWE, Chris Jericho and more. You can check out the full podcast on iTunes here.