Impact Wrestling's Scott D'Amore Discusses Impact's Recent Meeting With WWE

In September Impact Wrestling president Ed Nordholm and EVP Scott D'Amore met with WWE officials at their headquarters in Stamford. The meeting was about Impact's video library and WWE having use to certain footage for the WWE Network.

D'Amore joined the Wrestling Perspective Podcast where he talked about Impact meeting with WWE and how this is a great step forward for the pro wrestling industry as a whole.

"Since the beginning of the year we have done three content deals with WWE. We did the Hardys documentary deal, to supply footage for the documentary about The Hardys. We did a deal to provide footage for AJ Styles and Kurt Angle for Table for 3, and we provided footage for Bruce Prichard on the WWE Network," said D'Amore. "We have done a few deals together, which I think that WWE is seeing that this is a different day with Impact Wrestling, and I think in the most minor levels maybe they are seeing that it is a different day and age in pro wrestling."

This type of meeting between competing promotions would never have happened 20 years ago. But times have changed and both sides can see the benefit of working with one another so there's a good chance they work together again in the future.

"It is one of those things, it's like: there was a meeting, we got together, we talked and thought, you know it was nice to see each other face-to-face and say hello and just say that it is 2018," D'Amore stated. "It is a whole different world and there is no reason that we cannot communicate. There really was no agenda to it and you know, we move on, but it is how the business is now, which I think is tremendous where we can do a deal with WWE where it helps them tell a great story on the WWE Network.

"Whether it is one of their shows, or The Hardy Boyz documentary, it is certainly good for us. Not only to make a little scratch off of the footage, but also the promotion they give us for Global Wrestling Network and having it on their platform where they advertise us and say that if you want more of this then download and watch the GWN Network, which is great for us. This wouldn't have happened a few years ago. Whether it is WWE, whether it is Ring of Honor, no matter who it is, I think it is in this day and age to stop with the 'old school wrestling BS' of if you are with him then you can't do nothing with us, so to get past that I think that is how business works."

