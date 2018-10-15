Injured WWE Star Back In The Gym, Rumor On WWE Signing Former Knockouts Champion, Women Of WWE NXT

- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features the women of the WWE NXT roster.

- In regards to rumors on WWE signing Chelsea Green (former Tough Enough competitor, Laurel Van Ness in Impact Wrestling), there is no confirmation on her signing but she was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that Green was there just to train. Social media indicates Green is often in Orlando as boyfriend Zack Ryder lives in the area. Green participated in her second WWE tryout earlier this year. Her first was in 2015.

- As noted last week, Fandango hit the half-way point in his recovery from a shoulder injury suffered back in July. It was believed that he would be out for around 6 months, putting him back at the end of the year. Fandango noted on Twitter today that he was able to return to the gym this week. It's interesting to note that he tagged a video from a gym in Portland, Maine, where WWE has a live event later this week. You can see his new posts below: