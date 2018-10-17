James Ellsworth - SmackDown 1000 Video, Rey Mysterio Talks WWE World Cup And Eddie Guerrero, Mongo

- As noted, Rey Mysterio made his WWE return at last night's SmackDown 1000 event and qualified for the November 2 WWE World Cup tournament by winning a non-title match over WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Rey will now face Nakamura with the title at the WWE Starrcade live event on November 24. Above is post-match video of Rey talking to the WWE cameras.

Rey said he's truly humbled and thankful for the support & the generosity from the fans as they never forgot about him. Regarding the World Cup tournament at WWE Crown Jewel, Rey said this is special and he loves to do battle at the best. Rey said he's ready to win the tournament and prove he's the best in the world. Rey also talked about how WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero left a lasting impression and how he's still with us. Rey said he still feels Eddie's presence when he steps in the ring.

- Former WCW United States Champion Steve "Mongo" McMichael turns 61 years old today while wrestling legend Baron von Raschke turns 78.

- It was reported earlier this week that James Ellsworth would be appearing at SmackDown 1000 last night but that did not happen. Ellsworth, who made his Impact Wrestling debut at their Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Sunday, was backstage for SmackDown last night in Washington, DC. He interrupts and rants to Mike Rome in this post-show video.

"I'm a SmackDown Legend, I should've been on this show," Ellsworth said. "I showed up, ready to go. I brought my gear bag and Paige said, 'what are you doing here, James? I fired you on SmackDown episode 988.' That's not fair, I should've been on SmackDown 1000. As a matter of fact, I should be on SmackDown 1001, 1003, 1003, SmackDown 1004, SmackDown 1005, SmackDown 1006, SmackDown 1007, SmackDown 1008, 1009, 1010, 1011, 1012, 1013, 1014, 1015..."