Jeff Hardy On How HIAC Changed Him, WWE Royal Rumble Pre-sale, Ric Flair Comments On SmackDown Match

- As noted, Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe on last night's SmackDown to qualify for the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2. Above is post-show video of Mike Rome asking Hardy how the recent Hell In a Cell match with Randy Orton changed him.

"You know what, when they say Hell In a Cell changes people - it truly does. I'm a primetime example of that," Hardy said. "Tonight something happened with me that never happens, it rarely happens. I saw something wrong with Joe and I took advantage of it. I capitalized when he was injured and in a way, it felt good. I feel like I did the right thing."

- The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view kicks off today at 1pm ET. The pre-sale passcode is WWERUMBLE. The 2019 Rumble takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday and travel packages are already available.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair tweeted the following on last night's SmackDown opener between Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The match ended in a double count out and the two will now do battle in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Evolution.