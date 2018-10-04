Wrestling Inc.

Jerry Lawler At Donald Trump Rally (Video), WWE Super Show-Down Stadium Stage Photos, WWE Shop

By Raj Giri | October 04, 2018

- As seen in the video above, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was at President Donald Trump's rally in Mississippi earlier this week. The rally made headlines due to Trump appearing to mock Christine Blasey Ford's claims of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh. Lawler was sporting a Trump t-shirt.

- It's "Throwback Thursday" at WWEShop.com, where you can get select WWE legends t-shirts and merchandise up to 75% off. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends Thursday, October 4th at 11:59 pm PT.

- Below are photos of the massive stage for this Saturday's WWE Super Show-Down event. As always, we will have live coverage of the event, starting at (gasp!) 5am ET:





