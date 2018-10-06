Jim Ross Calls Big Football Hits (Video), SmackDown's 10 Biggest Debuts, WWE Shop Sale

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the biggest SmackDown debuts. The group included: Bobby Lashley, Batista, Nikki Bella, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena and others.

- WWE Shop's weekend sale is $15 on select tees. No discount code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale runes until October 7 at 11:59pm PT.

See Also WWE Reportedly Trying To Get The Rock To Appear At SmackDown 1000

- Jim Ross was a guest earlier today on FOX College Football to call some some big college football hits. Last weekend, Ross commentated NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Long Beach, California with Kevin Kelly.

Here is WWE legend and @OU_Football superfan Jim Ross calling college football hits.



You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/EJxntvqhIx — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 6, 2018