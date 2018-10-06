Wrestling Inc.

Jim Ross Calls Big Football Hits (Video), SmackDown's 10 Biggest Debuts, WWE Shop Sale

By Joshua Gagnon | October 06, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the biggest SmackDown debuts. The group included: Bobby Lashley, Batista, Nikki Bella, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena and others.

- WWE Shop's weekend sale is $15 on select tees. No discount code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale runes until October 7 at 11:59pm PT.

- Jim Ross was a guest earlier today on FOX College Football to call some some big college football hits. Last weekend, Ross commentated NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Long Beach, California with Kevin Kelly.



