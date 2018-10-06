John Cena And Nikki Bella Still Together? (Photo)

John Cena and Nikki Bella were spotted together at a shopping center in Melbourne, Australia, as seen in the photo below. Cena and Nikki were both in action at this morning's WWE Super Show-Down event.

There was a report at WrestlingNews.co earlier this week stating that Cena and Nikki are still together. According to the article, Cena had wrapped filming in China for the upcoming Project X movie starring Jackie Chan and flew home to Tampa sometime in the past week. He then flew to San Diego from Tampa, where he still owns a home with Nikki.

It was also noted that filming has begun for the upcoming season of Total Bellas, so it's very likely that some footage was taped of the two backstage at Super Show-Down.

During an interview with ET! last weekend, Nikki said that she hadn't been seeing Cena.

"He's doing him and I'm doing me," Nikki claimed. She added that she's single and "not ready for mingling yet."