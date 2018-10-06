Wrestling Inc.

John Cena Comments On Comparisons To JBL With His New Look

By Raj Giri | October 06, 2018

John Cena's new hair-do made it's WWE pay-per-view debut at Super Show-Down this morning. Cena has the new look for his upcoming movie, Project X, which he has been filming in China with screen icon Jackie Chan.

Cena's new look has drawn a lot of comparisons to JBL. Cena commented on the comparisons on Twitter today, writing, "Thank you @JCLayfield for the grooming tips."

Cena returned to action for WWE at Super Show-Down this morning, teaming with Bobby Lashley to defeat Elias and Kevin Owens. Cena only worked the final moments of the match when he made the hot tag and didn't take any bumps.

You can check out Cena's tweet below:


Below are some more photos of Cena's new hairstyle that were posted on our Facebook page (facebook.com/WrestlingINC) earlier this week. What are your thoughts on the new do? Sound off in the Comments section below.

