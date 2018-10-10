John Cena Demonstrates Sixth Move Of Doom On Jimmy Fallon, Talks How Long He'll Keep New Hair Style

Above and below are clips from John Cena's Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In the video above, Cena demonstrates his new Sixth Move of Doom, The Lightning Fist, on Fallon. Cena noted that he learned the move from Jackie Chan, who he has been filming Project X with in China.

Cena also talks about his new hair cut, which has been a hot topic in the media and online since he revealed it at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday in Australia. As Cena noted on NBC earlier this week, Cena had to grow his hair out for the Project X movie he's filming in China with Chan. Cena, who has received a lot of negative feedback on the new look, said he will keep the hair style for at least two more months because that's how much longer he's filming in China.

Cena then read a special excerpt from his new children's book, Elbow Grease. Video from the reading can be seen below. Also below, you can see video of Cena and Fallon playing the "Box of Lies" game and a "Best Of" video package with The Tonight Show's favorite Cena moments from over the years: