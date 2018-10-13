John Cena Does Reading At Library Of Congress, Child Asks If He's Still Dating "Brie Bella" (Video)

This week John Cena has been out promoting and doing readings of his new children's book, Elbow Grease. Below, Cena commented on how this was a "powerful week" for him thanks to all of the stories he heard from fans.

Young men and women, parents, and readers of all ages-alike: THANK YOU so much for coming out this week in support of #ElbowGrease. I had an amazing time laughing, smiling, and READING along with you! https://t.co/Xqu3w1jWS2 pic.twitter.com/X7Wm6qcYiA — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 13, 2018

Finally have a brief moment to reflect on such a powerful week. Thanks and love to everyone who has supported #ElbowGrease So very moved hearing so many stories about how 3 simple words #NeverGiveUp change so many lives. So grateful. Thank you everyone!!! — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 13, 2018

Yesterday, he did a reading of his book at the Library of Congress and a Q&A with the crowd afterwards, as seen in the video at the top. Mostly children were asking the questions and Cena ended up getting back-to-back hilarious inquires (44:00 mark).

The first question: "Are you still with Brie Bella?" Cena, per usual, gave a very professional answer.

"Now, Jonathan, I thank you very much for your question," Cena said. "But I think you're a little bit confused. You see, Brie Bella is married to Daniel Bryan. So, if I answered your question 'yes,' that would get me in a whole lot of trouble. So, the answer is no."

Cena cracked a big smile, laughed, and quickly asked "Do we have another question?" The reference here is obviously about the break-up between Nikki Bella and Cena from earlier this year.

See Also John Cena Takes Some Responsibility For Roman Reigns Struggling

From the other side of the room came a second question, which was simply: "Do you still wrestle?"

"Do I still— How could you ask such a question?" Cena wondered. "I was just in Australia on October 6 in a WWE ring. And the next time — in case you're wondering — I'll be in a WWE ring on November 2. In a giant tournament to see who's the best in the world! So, yes, I'm still in WWE."

Cena will be at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 in the WWE World Cup tournament that currently includes: Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton. Another four Superstars will qualify over the coming weeks.