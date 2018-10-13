Wrestling Inc.

John Cena Does Reading At Library Of Congress, Child Asks If He's Still Dating "Brie Bella" (Video)

By Joshua Gagnon | October 13, 2018

This week John Cena has been out promoting and doing readings of his new children's book, Elbow Grease. Below, Cena commented on how this was a "powerful week" for him thanks to all of the stories he heard from fans.



Yesterday, he did a reading of his book at the Library of Congress and a Q&A with the crowd afterwards, as seen in the video at the top. Mostly children were asking the questions and Cena ended up getting back-to-back hilarious inquires (44:00 mark).

The first question: "Are you still with Brie Bella?" Cena, per usual, gave a very professional answer.

"Now, Jonathan, I thank you very much for your question," Cena said. "But I think you're a little bit confused. You see, Brie Bella is married to Daniel Bryan. So, if I answered your question 'yes,' that would get me in a whole lot of trouble. So, the answer is no."

Cena cracked a big smile, laughed, and quickly asked "Do we have another question?" The reference here is obviously about the break-up between Nikki Bella and Cena from earlier this year.

From the other side of the room came a second question, which was simply: "Do you still wrestle?"

"Do I still— How could you ask such a question?" Cena wondered. "I was just in Australia on October 6 in a WWE ring. And the next time — in case you're wondering — I'll be in a WWE ring on November 2. In a giant tournament to see who's the best in the world! So, yes, I'm still in WWE."

Cena will be at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 in the WWE World Cup tournament that currently includes: Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton. Another four Superstars will qualify over the coming weeks.

