John Cena's Ford Sells Again For Big Money, Sheamus And Cesaro Do The Funko Challenge, WWE Shop

By Joshua Gagnon | October 13, 2018

- Above, Sheamus and Cesaro headed to the Funko POP HQ in Everett, Washington to do some training and to pick up some new items.

- WWE Shop's weekend sale is $5, $10, and $15 deals on select merchandise. No code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends on October 14 at 11:59pm PT.

- The 2017 Ford GT that once got John Cena in some hot water with Ford was sold again at a recent Mecum Auctions in Dallas, Texas, according to Dallas News. Topping the day, the Ford GT sold for $1.32 million. Cena initially bought the car for $463,376, but flipped it a month later, despite Ford having a contract saying that owners couldn't sell the highly limited car for two years. Ford was initially seeking $75,000 in damages, plus the cost of the Ford GT. Cena would settle out of court in June with the car company, who then donated that money to charity.

