John Cena Is Jacked In China (Photo), Mike Kanellis On WWE Main Event, New Episode From AJ Styles

By Marc Middleton | October 01, 2018

- Above is the fourth episode of Retro Styles from WWE Champion AJ Styles, courtesy of the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. This episode features Styles visiting Videogamesnewyork in New York City.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Seattle to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Tyler Breeze vs. Mojo Rawley
* Mike Kanellis vs. No Way Jose

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- John Cena is getting jacked while in China training with Jackie Chan for the Project X movie. Cena tweeted the following today as he prepares to team with Bobby Lashley against Elias and Kevin Owens at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on Saturday:


