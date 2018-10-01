John Cena Is Jacked In China (Photo), Mike Kanellis On WWE Main Event, New Episode From AJ Styles

- Above is the fourth episode of Retro Styles from WWE Champion AJ Styles, courtesy of the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. This episode features Styles visiting Videogamesnewyork in New York City.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Seattle to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Tyler Breeze vs. Mojo Rawley

* Mike Kanellis vs. No Way Jose

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- John Cena is getting jacked while in China training with Jackie Chan for the Project X movie. Cena tweeted the following today as he prepares to team with Bobby Lashley against Elias and Kevin Owens at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on Saturday: