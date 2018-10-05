Johnny Gargano On Crowds Chanting "Johnny Failure", Tommaso Ciampa Being NXT Champion

Johnny Gargano did a storyline interview with WWE about Tommaso Ciampa being NXT Champion, some of the NXT Universe chanting "Johnny Failure," and his wife, Candice LeRae. Here are some of the highlights:

If he's still bothered that Tommaso Ciampa is NXT Champion:

"I made one very big mistake, and unfortunately, I'm reminded of that mistake every single time I see him with that title. I love NXT, and I'm well aware that this is my fault. My worst enemy is living my dream. I made a promise that I'm going to do whatever it takes to right that wrong and I will. That's how I cope with it. No whining, crying and complaining."

Crowds going from chanting "Johnny Wrestling to "Johnny Failure":

"Did you watch the Velveteen Dream match? I think everyone saw how it affected me, but I know that's not who I am inside that ring. I have a very open and honest relationship with the NXT Universe. Did it hurt being called a failure? Of course. Honestly? After everything we've been through, I thought they'd always have my back, and when they didn't, it sucked. But were they wrong? No. I did the last thing I ever wanted to do and that was let them down. I failed. But they need to realize that I'm human just like them. We all fail at something at some point in our lives, but you must do what you can to keep moving forward and learn from that failure. We're all in this thing together."

Candice LeRae being affected from his loss to Ciampa:

"It breaks my heart. We've made it a point to try and keep our personal and professional lives separate lately. I still love and support my wife 100 percent. She'll always be my favorite wrestler. But she deserves a chance to live her own dream and make her own path, and I know she will. I don't want anything to get in the way of that, including me."

Gargano also discussed his mindset right now and his future. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.