Kaitlyn Reflects On Her WWE Comeback In The Mae Young Classic, Titus Worldwide Returns To Action

- As seen this past Wednesday on the WWE Network, Mia Yim sent Kaitlyn packing from the Mae Young Classic by beating the former Divas Champion in a Second-Round Match. Yim scored the victory by forcing Kaitlyn to submit to the kneebar.

Following the match, Kaitlyn — real name Celeste Bonin — took to Instagram to reflect on her WWE comeback.

"My match with @miayimofficial was one of my favorite of all time. The match itself was so dope and Mia is such a powerful woman in so many ways," Kaitlyn wrote.

"But For me, it was exceptionally meaningful to come back after so many years and to leave it all out there in the ring and offer my contribution to the evolution of women's wrestling. The evolution of the division is parallel to my evolution as a person and as a competitor/performer. Man I love wrestling. Congrats to @miayimofficial. She deserves it. Much respect to her."

- Although Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil have not appeared together on television since the night after SummerSlam, they're still a unit.

Crews and O'Neil teamed up for the first time in four weeks at last night's WWE live event in Syracuse, New York. Titus Worldwide teamed with Tyler Breeze to beat The Ascension and Mike Kanellis in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

This was also O'Neil's first match since September 15 (teaming with Crews at a live event), and Crews' first since September 24 (beating Breeze in a match taped for WWE Main Event). Crews and O'Neil have not wrestled together on television since losing to AOP on Raw on August 20. It was also their last appearance on Raw.