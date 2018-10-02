Kevin Nash On The Undertaker Facing Triple H At Super Show-Down: "No One Cares About The Young Guys"

Kevin Nash was recently interviewed by Sporting News. Below are a couple of highlights:

Criticism for The Undertaker facing Triple H at Super Show-Down as opposed to a younger talent:

"No one cares about the young guys. When I watched Summerslam that (Undertaker and Tripe H) package caught my eye and made me want to see that match. I don't know if I want to see Roman Reigns versus Undertaker again. What more of a rub can you give than that? He's [been] given rubs before and they just aren't getting over."

Why young stars aren't getting over to get fans to see them against legends like Taker:

"Who would you put in those positions? You going to put Finn [Balor] in there versus The Undertaker? [Seth] Rollins? Who are you going to put?"

Who is to blame for fans not caring about the younger talent:

"I just don't think there's going to be guys like that anymore. Those guys aren't going to have 30 years in the business. This style won't allow these guys to last 30 years. Rollins already had a couple knee operations, but he's a great worker. I just don't see these guys even lasting 20 years because of their bodies and the concussion syndrome. Now, they (WWE) are doing concussion testing and everything else."