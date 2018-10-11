Khabib Nurmagomedov Threatens To Leave UFC If Teammate Who Attacked Conor McGregor Is Released

This whole Khabib Nurmagomedov-UFC-Conor McGregor triangle has taken an interesting turn, as the reigning lightweight champion issued a threat to the promotion he currently competes for. On social media Thursday, Nurmagomedov let it be known that he will walk away from his contract if his teammate, Zubaira Tukhugov, is released from the contract.

Tukhugov was part of the crew that jumped McGregor after UFC 229 this past weekend inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nurmagomedov, who went after McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis, asked for any consequences to be put on him and not Tukhugov.

"In any case, punish me, Zubaira Tukhugov has nothing to do with that," Nurmagomedov wrote. "If you think that I'll keep silent then you are mistaken. You canceled Zubaira's fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don't forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video.

"if you decide to fire him, you should know that you'll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don't forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I'll break it myself."

Nurmagomedov also questioned the UFC's decision to not punish anyone from McGregor's team that was involved in the incident earlier this year where the former champion attacked two vehicles filled with UFC fighters in New Jersey.

"Why didn't you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family?" he asked. "Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started."