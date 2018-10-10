Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Not Be Stripped, Conor McGregor Rematch Talks, UFC Title Contender Reacts

- UFC president Dana White will not be taking the lightweight title from Khabib Nurmagomedov anytime soon. White, in an interview with TMZ, stated that he believes Nurmagomedov will be suspended and fined by the Nevada Athletic Commission, but the UFC will not issue any penalties for his role in the UFC 229 melee.

"He absolutely keeps his title. And he's going to get suspended, so maybe you give him a four-to-sixth month suspension," White said. "(The NAC) took his whole purse right now and they're talking about keeping his purse. I do not think that should happen. I think they should take $250,000 from him."

While White said his feelings have adjusted a bit on the entire night, he still is disappointed in what Nurmagomedov did. The champion scaled the Octagon wall and attacked members of McGregor's fight camp. He was not awarded the UFC title inside the Octagon after the win.

"I don't think there's too many people who don't understand why he did it, but he shouldn't have done it," White said. "He's the world champion. He just beat Conor in front of the entire world. Stand up, get that belt wrapped around you. You won, you won. The guy who's yelling at you means nothing. That guy means nothing."

- Sijara Eubanks, who was removed from a planned UFC 230 main event title fight with Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight title, lashed out against the promotion on social media after they announced new plans. Now, Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will meet at UFC 231 for the belt, leaving Eubanks without a fight.

"Put me under card. Put me co main. I don't care," Eubanks wrote. "But put me in for the Flyweight titles hot. I've earned my shot. This is my time. Quit running this thing like a circus."

Eubanks was a finalist on The Ultimate Fighter that was used to crown the first division champion. However, she was not allowed to compete after having medical issues. She did score a decision over Lauren Murphy in her official Octagon debut this past June.

- While Conor McGregor seeks a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title, another fighter is calling out McGregor. Jose Aldo, who dropped the featherweight belt to McGregor, voiced his opinion on the next fight for "Notorious" on social media recently.

McGregor knocked out Aldo back in 2015 in just 13 seconds to score his first UFC title. He later won the lightweight belt before eventually being stripped of both ttiles.