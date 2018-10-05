Kofi Kingston Wants To Hold Every Title In WWE

At over 950 days and counting, Kofi Kingston is now the longest reigning Tag Team Champion in company history, surpassing Billy Gunn at the top spot. While partners such as R-Truth, CM Punk, and Evan Bourne assisted him with fulfilling this achievement, his title reigns with The New Day have been the most instrumental of them all.

CM Punk commented on the achievement, calling Kofi a "legend", while Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne) promoted his upcoming match at Super Show-Down. Despite this achievement, Kofi has other aspirations for his WWE career, as he revealed to Sky Sports.

"When I was a kid my goal was to hold every single title in WWE," Kingston said. "So I feel like I'm well on my way there but there are obviously a couple that have eluded me so that's definitely a goal. To have been here for so long, especially with New Day, I want to make sure I'm doing everything I can to make sure that the group is elevated. From the jump-off that's what we've been about and we just want to keep getting better. It's a really cool thing."

For many years, Kofi has been a feature in the Royal Rumble match, shocking the fans on how he would elude elimination and stay in the match longer. However, even with his acrobatic tactics, he has not been able to win the match despite appearing multiple times. Kofi has also appeared in multiple Money the Bank matches, including WrestleMania 25, WrestleMania 26, Money in the Bank 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2018.

The New Day is scheduled to defend their SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships against The Bar at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia.

Source: Sky Sports