Kurt Angle On His Relationship With Eddie Guerrero, His Dream Match In WWE

Kurt Angle returned to the WWE last year, and was named the RAW General Manager. Since then, the former Olympic gold medallist became an honorary member of The Shield, and teamed up with Ronda Rousey earlier this year at WrestleMania.

Kurt recently took part in a Q&A session with his fans on Facebook, and answered a few of their questions. One fan asked Angle about Eddie Guerrero, and if they were good friends.

"Eddie and I were so close", Kurt responded. "Like brothers. Some days we got along, other days we fought... literally! We had a fight once backstage 15 years ago. We always treated each other like brothers though."

Kurt was also asked if Daniel Bryan was still his dream opponent in the company, and Angle responded that while he would love to face the former SmackDown Live General Manager, Kurt might not be Bryan's dream opponent at this time.

"Daniel IS my dream match. To be honest, I'm not sure that I'm his dream match. It takes two to tango."

Kurt also revealed what has been keeping him busy, now that he doesn't appear on WWE programming.

"My hobbies are really cool. They're my kids. Seriously, I play with them, feed them, take them to gymnastics and dance class, and pick them up from school. I honestly don't have time for anything else, but I like that. They're my life."

