Kurt Angle On Roman Reigns Announcement, If He Would Change Anything In WWE, Crown Jewel, Evolution

Kurt Angle took part in another Facebook Q&A this week. Below are some of the highlights:

Roman Reigns taking a leave of absence from WWE to battle leukemia:

"Roman is a very special person. He was the leader, but never acted like he was. He loved to interact with EVERYONE. He wanted feedback on his matches and would give advice to others about their matches. Roman is, was and always will be "the guy". I'm confident he will beat this, and will be back sooner than later."

Which wrestler in the Crown Jewel World Cup he's most excited about potentially wrestling:

"I'm ready for it. I've wrestled most of them already. Wouldn't mind a shot at the guys I've never wrestled... Dolph, Seth and Miz."

What match he is most looking forward to at Evolution:

"For many reasons I'm looking forward to Ronda vs Nikki. To see how their chemistry is. To see if Nikki can keep up with Ronda since Nikki has been gone for a while. And, to see how much Ronda has improved since WMania. I think it might be the surprise match of the night."

See Also A Look At How Long Roman Reigns Was Out Of Action During His First Battle With Leukemia

What he would change in WWE if he could change one thing:

"Truthfully, there is not a lot I'd like to change. It's doing pretty damn good right now. I do miss the adult humor we had 15-20 years ago, but that is long gone, and for good reason. More children watch than ever before."

You can check out the full Q&A on Angle's Facebook by clicking here.