Kurt Angle Returns To RAW, Earns Spot In WWE World Cup Tournament

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returned to action on tonight's RAW in Chicago. The RAW General Manager, dressed as The Conquistador, eliminated Baron Corbin in a World Cup Global Battle Royal full of enhancement talents.

Angle will now join John Cena as RAW brand representatives in the one-night WWE World Cup tournament at WWE Crown Jewel on Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As noted, there will 4 RAW Superstars and 4 SmackDown Superstars in the tournament. This week's SmackDown will feature Big Show vs. Randy Orton and Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy as qualifying matches. The storyline with Cena is that he is the only Superstar who does not have to qualify due to his accomplishments.

Angle later told Charly Caruso that he's technically still on vacation, so there's no word yet on if he will be back to TV next week.

