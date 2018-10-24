Lana Gets Hacked, Matt Hardy - Vanguard 1 Woken Word Video, WWE Hypes Mia Yim's Official Debut Match

- As seen above, Matt Hardy's latest Woken Word of the Week video features his Vanguard 1 drone. "Sentient" is this week's Woken Word.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Mia Yim's official yellow brand debut against Aliyah. WWE announced the following to hype Yim's arrival:

Mia Yim makes her NXT debut Hard work pays off. Just ask Mia Yim, who earned an NXT contract from WWE COO Triple H after a strong performance in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Following her epic matchup with Toni Storm last week in the Quarterfinals, The Blasian Baddie now has her eyes set on adding to the black-and-yellow brand's hall of memorable debuts when she takes on the sly and "sincerely spoiled" Aliyah. Will Yim's arsenal of strikes and submissions be enough to outlast The Cat's Meow? See what all the hype is about when Mia Yim steps between the yellow ropes for the first time as an NXT Superstar.

- Lana announced on Twitter that her Instagram account was hacked earlier today. Below is a screenshot of her last 6 IG posts along with her announcement on Twitter: