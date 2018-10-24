Latest Update On WWE Crown Jewel Plans

In a story that could change at any moment, as of this morning, tickets have still not gone on sale for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

Some WWE staff members are expected to travel to the area within the next day though, according to PWInsider. Crown Jewel has obviously been a major talking point this week within the company and staff members haven't been told of new plans by WWE management as of right now.

The report continued if WWE is looking to make any type of location change, they will have to do so very soon.

Tweeted out yesterday, WWE officials were reportedly scouting new locations for the Crown Jewel event, according to Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports.

UPDATE: WWE is currently in the process of frantically scouting locations to move Crown Jewel to. This is NOT definite confirmation that it's out of Saudi Arabia, but the location and date are unquestionably in major jeopardy right now. — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) October 23, 2018

As noted, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the WWE creative team was told on Monday that John Cena would not be making the trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel on November 2, seemingly confirming at least part of the report made on Monday by Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox, that Cena and Daniel Bryan had told officials they were not going. Meltzer did not have an update on Bryan. WWE officials were reportedly looking to replace Cena in the World Cup tournament but he was still being advertised on RAW and he's still listed for the event today.

Meltzer also noted that the entire Crown Jewel event is currently in jeopardy as the chances of the show happening as scheduled are looking worse than they did last week.