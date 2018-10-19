Lilian Garcia Disputes Rumored Reason She Left WWE, Takes Aim At Former WWE Employee

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia recently stopped by 317 Gimmick Street for an in-depth conversation with WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin on The Steve Austin Show. Among other things, Garcia talked about always wanting to end her WWE career on WWE Monday Night RAW. Also, Garcia set the record straight about her WWE departure in 2009.

According to Garcia, she always wanted to end her WWE career as the ring announcer for WWE's flagship television program, RAW. 'Lil' even added the goal to her vision board shortly before she was moved to RAW from SmackDown Live.

"I'll never forget too, I was on SmackDown and I remember saying, 'man,' because I was on RAW for 10 years. I left for two years. I came back. They brought me back and I was announcing for SmackDown, which I love SmackDown. Most of the time, I did backstage interviews, but I really was like, 'yeah, I would really love to get back on RAW.' Like, 'it [has] been my home for 10 years. I would love to end my [WWE] career there.' And I put it in my vision, like, 'I don't know how, but I was so grateful I was back on RAW and that's where I'm going to finish my career.' And sure enough, it was months later and all-of-a-sudden they called me and I was back on RAW and I was announcing on RAW again." Garcia asked, "like, how does this happen?"

Garcia used the opportunity of appear on Austin's podcast to respond to an allegation by a former WWE employee who wrote that Garcia left WWE to pursue a singing career.

"Something that very much upset me was… it's a certain book that was written by somebody that used to work for the company. I don't even want to mention their name. But they mentioned how they felt that I left [WWE] after 10 years, so I could go and have my singing career and that I didn't care about the [pro wrestling] business as much as they cared about the business. Yeah. And I was like, 'man, and I helped this person so much,' by the way, that I was like, shocked. I love the business. I would not have stayed in the business for 15 years if I didn't love the business." Garcia added, "I love this business. For anybody to tell me otherwise, no way."

