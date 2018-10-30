Linda McMahon Asked About WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia, If She Talks WWE With President Trump

Former WWE COO Linda McMahon recently spoke with TMZ Sports and said she's not responsible for WWE business when asked about the decision to move forward with Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, despite the recent state-sponsored killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Video is below.

"If you want to talk WWE, you're talking to the wrong McMahon," Linda said.

TMZ pointed out how WWE is essentially a family-run business but Linda referred them to husband Vince McMahon.

"I don't run it and I'm not responsible for it," Linda said. "You gotta talk to Vince."

Linda, who now works as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration, was also asked if she ever talks WWE with her new boss, President Trump, considering he's in the WWE Hall of Fame.

She said, "I talked to the President last about my trip going down to Panama City, which is where we're going to see what relief we can get for the folks down there."