Linda McMahon Skydiving Video, WWE Title Fatal 4 Way For New Year's SmackDown, Rare 1984 WWE Match

By Marc Middleton | October 04, 2018

- Above is a new WWE Hidden Gem addition with Billy Robinson vs. Rick Martel from a 1984 match in Canada. WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund calls the action while WWE Hall of Famer Lord Alfred Hayes accompanies Robinson to the ring.

- As noted, the 2019 New Year's Day edition of WWE SmackDown will be taped on Saturday, December 29 in Pittsburgh, PA. The PPG Paints Arena is advertising Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch plus a Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title with AJ Styles defending against The Miz, Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe.

- Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon celebrated her 70th birthday today by skydiving. The Administrator of President Trump's Small Business Administration tweeted this video of the jump:


