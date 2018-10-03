Lita Reveals Which WWE Stars Could Be The Next Version Of Team Xtreme

During the early 2000s, Lita joined forces with The Hardy Boyz to form Team Xtreme. The trio was known for its high-flying moves and Lita would often get involved by delivering a moonsault or hurricanrana to the Hardys' opponents.

Lita spoke with Planeta Wrestling where she talked about the Team Xtreme faction and if anyone on the current roster reminds her of the group.

"I'd really love to see that pairing, it was so dynamic. There's so much you can do with a tag team and a woman especially when there's another trio involved," said Lita. "I love seeing the aspect of a trio as we had such fun matches with Test, Albert and Trish and Team Xtreme.

"They could create a lot of pairings with another female for an opponent. They got to a little bit of that when it was Cesaro, Tyson Kidd and Natalya. Then Naomi and The Usos make a great team and as far as athleticism and excitement to watch, I'd go with that. I'd say The Usos and Naomi could be the modern-day Team Xtreme."

Team Xtreme captured four championships while they were together including three tag team titles for Matt and Jeff, while Lita won the Women's Championship. Lita would eventually break from the group and have long feuds with Trish Stratus and Mickie James among others.

James defeated Lita in her retirement match at Survivor Series in 2006. Lita has appeared in just two matches since then, one being an intergender match vs. Heath Slater at Raw 1000 and the other being the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble in January.

Lita will have her first singles match against a woman in nearly 12 years when she returns to the squared circle at Evolution. She will face the person who retired her back in 2006, Mickie James.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Planeta Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.