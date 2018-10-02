Liv Morgan Concussion Note From RAW, The Undertaker Vs. Triple H SSD Promo, Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Portland in this new video.

- As noted, Liv Morgan indicated on Twitter after last night's RAW that she is headed to Australia for WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday. Liv is scheduled to team with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan to face RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins. Liv, despite the concussion suffered last Monday while taking kicks from Brie Bella, appeared at weekend WWE live events and last night's RAW in a limited, non-physical role.

Morgan was scheduled to undergo Impact concussion testing backstage at RAW, according to F4Wonline.com. It sounds like she was cleared to travel overseas but there's no word yet on if she will be in action at Super Show-Down in Australia. Alicia Fox replaced Liv over the weekend, so it's possible she replaces her on Saturday as well.

- Below is a new promo for Triple H vs. The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down: