Liv Morgan's New Look, Morgan On Tonight's RAW?, New WWE Network Collection Intro Videos, WWE Stock

- Above and below are intro for new WWE Network Collections that went live today - The Best of Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon Part 3 and the "Priceless" Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr., The Million Dollar Man.

- WWE stock was down 2.59% today, closing at $94.22 per share. Today's high was $97.64 and the low was $93.23.

- Liv Morgan took to Twitter today and indicated that she will be on tonight's WWE RAW from Seattle, also revealing a new hair color. You can see her tweet below.

As noted, Morgan is currently out of action with a concussion suffered during last week's in-ring back & forth with Brie Bella. She is scheduled to team with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan to face The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on Saturday. Liv was at ringside for weekend WWE live events but she did not wrestle. Alicia Fox teamed with Riott and Logan to face Natalya, Ember Moon and Dana Brooke in those matches.