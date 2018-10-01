Liv Morgan WWE Status Update, Live AJ Styles Q&A, Aiden English - Wild Turkey Whiskey Video

- Above is the latest video from Aiden English's "Wrestling with Whiskey" YouTube channel, featuring various Wild Turkey choices.

- Liv Morgan was on the road with the RAW roster this weekend but there's still no word yet on when she will return to the ring from the concussion she suffered while taking kicks from Brie Bella on RAW last Monday.

Morgan was at ringside for six-woman matches this weekend but she did not get physical. The matches saw Ember Moon, Natalya and Dana Brooke defeat Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Alicia Fox. Morgan is scheduled to team with her Riott Squad partners to face The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on Saturday but there's no word yet on if she will be cleared.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles will be doing a live Twitter Q&A with fans on Tuesday at 9:45am PDT from the Xfinity store in Gresham, Oregon. Styles tweeted the following details on the Q&A: