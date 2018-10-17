LIVE SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For October & November

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University. These are the final tapings before "Takeover: War Games II" on Saturday, November 17 during WWE Survivor Series weekend in Los Angeles.

October 24 Episode:

* NXT General Manager William Regal will make a War Games announcement on the NXT Title later on

* Backstage segment with NXT General Manager William Regal. He tells security to get ready as Aleister Black will be arriving soon. Regal wants to speak with Black

* The Undisputed Era comes out for an in-ring promo. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong talk about defeating The War Raiders. Adam Cole hasn't forgotten about his rematch from NXT North American Champion Ricochet but EC3 interrupts and disses Cole, saying he's not worthy of the rematch

* EC3 defeated Adam Cole

